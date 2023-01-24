Desi Americans on Edge After Ohio Family of 3 Dies in Suspected Murder-Suicide

(Trigger Warning: Mentions of suicide. If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)

Three members of an Indian American family were found dead in their home in Ohio's Dublin on Wednesday, 18 January, of suspected murder-suicide.

How were they found? The Dublin Police said that they visited the family's home on Balfoure Circle at around 2 am on Wednesday for a "well-being check" after a friend of one of the residents reported that he had not heard from them.

What did the police say? Based on the initial investigation, the police said that the family members appeared to have been killed by a firearm and had been dead for several days.