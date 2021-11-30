Indian American Entrepreneur Named ‘Investment Ambassador’ for Tamil Nadu

In 2007, Rangaswami co-founded Corporate Eco Forum (CEF), an organisation to provide, for Fortune and Global 500 companies, a "year-round safe, neutral space for influential executives to exchange best practice, collaborate, and innovate around driving sustainable value creation and innovation", according to the CEF website.

Then five years later, in 2012, Rangaswami founded Indiaspora, whose objective is to unite the Indian diaspora and use its success create an impact of global proportions.

In 2013, during Barack Obama's second term, Indiaspora hosted the first-ever Indian American ball for the White House and the President of the United States.

More than a thousand Indian Americans joined politicians and policymakers to celebrate the accomplishments of the three million Indian Americans in the country.