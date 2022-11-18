Two Indian-Origin Engineers on Fortune’s ‘40 Under 40’: How Did They Make It?

Fortune, an American business magazine, recently released the 2022 edition of its prestigious annual ‘40 Under 40’ list and brought two Indian-origin entrepreneurs in the spotlight.

According to the magazine, headquartered in New York City, the list recognises founders, executives investors, and activists who are creating and seizing opportunity, connecting people, empowering others, building on their success as athletes and entertainers, trailblazing in their industries and creating new ones as well.