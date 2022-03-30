Indian American Deputy NSA of US To Visit Delhi To Discuss Ukraine War

Daleep Singh.
The White House announced on Tuesday, 29 March, that Indian American Daleep Singh, who is the Deputy National Security Adviser to the US government, will be visiting New Delhi this week to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine with the Indian government.
He will be in the capital on Wednesday and Thursday.
The plans regarding Daleep Singh's trip to Delhi were "made before reports about the Russian Foreign Minister had appeared", a US official said, reported The Hindu.
Singh's visit coincides with the trip being taken by British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who will meet Jaishankar on Thursday.
Daleep Singh, via his roles as Deputy National Security Advisor for international economics and Deputy Director of the National Economic Council, is leading the Biden government's imposition of sanctions on Russia.
In a recent interview to CBS News' 60 Minutes, he had stated that people in the Kremlin are "taking some desperate measures" in response to the sanctions that have been imposed on them by several countries.
"I think it's a desperate move. He's [Vladimir Putin] self-isolating his economy. Russia is now on the fast track to a 1980s-style Soviet living standard. It's looking into an economic abyss, and that is the result of Putin's choices and I can see from his reaction that's where it's headed," Singh had said.
