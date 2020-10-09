Indian-American Launches Ad Campaign in Support of Trump

Danny Gaekwad urges Indian-Americans to believe “President Trump is a friend of India”. Tara Bahl US President Donald Trump. | (Source: Twitter/Donald Trump) The Indian American Danny Gaekwad urges Indian-Americans to believe “President Trump is a friend of India”.

Another Indian-American campaign video has entered the YouTube feed. This time in support of sitting President, Donald Trump, "a friend of India". With President Donald Trump trailing in the polls, an avid Indian-American supporter has launched an ad campaign on 30 Indian channels, targeting the community which has emerged as a key constituency in the 2020 presidential election.

Mirroring the 'Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai' slogan, Danny Gaekwad claims 'Trump Hai Toh Safe Hai'. “We don’t want a president of America, who meddles in our world or tells us who is to be selected or elected or go and tell us what to do,” says Gaekwad in the video, referring to Trump's abstinence from referring to the Kashmir issue, CAA and NRC. “We want a friend. When we need help, he helps us, when he needs help, we help them", he continues, with images of Modi and Trump embracing flashing by the screen. “This time president Trump needs help from us,” says Gaekwad, urging Indian-Americans to vote for him and get him elected to the White House.

The minute-long endorsement of the Trump Administration ends with Gaekwad holding an armed weapon, stating 'Ek Aur Bar Trump Sarkar'. This closing image is perhaps crucial for Trump supporting current US Gun laws, which allows citizens and legal residents above 18 to purchase shotguns or rifles and ammunition. Democrats, in contrast, have long spoken of reforming gun laws in the US, which have led to several school shootings, among other mishaps.