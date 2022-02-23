Who is Indian-American Daleep Singh, Leading US Govt's Sanctions Against Russia?

Indian-American economic advisor Daleep Singh is leading the US government's imposition of sanctions on Russia over the latter's hostile military policy against Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on 21 February recognised Donetsk and Luhansk as independent from Ukraine, and also sent Russian troops into the two separatist-controlled regions for "peacekeeping".

In his opening remarks to White House correspondents, Singh said that "Russia's long previewed invasion of Ukraine has begun and so too has our response."

"Today, the president responded swiftly and in lockstep with allies and partners. The speed and coordination were historic... It took weeks and months to mount a decisive response", he added.