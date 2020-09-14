‘Chale Chalo’: Couple Woos Votes for Biden With Bollywood Videos

“We thought that this would be a first ever musical video in a presidential campaign from the South Asian Community,” says Ajay Bhutoria, a Silicon Valley entrepreneur and vocal Joe Biden supporter. Ajay, along with his wife Vinita, is wooing Indian-American voters ahead of the US presidential election through remixed videos of Bollywood songs. Their latest video is the song 'chale chalo' from Aamir Khan-starrer movie ‘Lagaan’. This is their second Bollywood music campaign video.

Video Editors: Ashutosh Bhardwaj and Rahul Sanpui

“So the idea of music videos came from my wife, who believes Bollywood music, dance, and food bring people together. And that could help to get out the message, to get out people to vote,” Bhutoria tells The Quint, talking of his videos that have gone viral within the community.

“[We realised] that we need to bring the message in multiple Indian languages, whether it’s Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil… to represent the diverse population living in this country”. Ajay Bhutoria

Bhutoria was on the National AAPI Leadership Council and the National Finance committee for Biden for President 2020. He has spoken in the past on the diversity of people in American community inspired by Biden’s vision of change. “A record number of South Asians are running for office in this election, and in many recent years. This is an exciting time, I mean, people are running for office, getting engaged, and making sure they have a seat at the table, and a voice,” Bhutoria says of the spike in South Asian representation in the US election 2020.