Pramila Jayapal, Other US Congresswomen Condemn Xenophobia Post 9/11

It calls for:

1. Creation of a Task Force and for it to work with community-based organisations to review government policies, investigate their impact. It calls for dismantling policies based on racial profiling that target individuals wrongly based on bias.

2. Hearing by congressional and civil rights bodies to discuss and explore the findings by the Task Force.

3. Allocation of resources to independent community organisations that can bring forth demands and grievances of people from the wronged communities. This in turn will create a support system for victims of hate and will open channels of justice more accessible to them.

4. A study to understand the impact of hate, government targeting based on profiling on the mental and physical health to be undertaken jointly by the secretary of Health and Human Services, the National Institute of Health and the National Science Foundation.