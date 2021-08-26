Raja Krishnamoorthi Seeks Relief Package for Immigrants in Green Card Backlog

The members demand that any immigration policy should now include relief packages for those who are "an international talent pool of highly skilled workers are already present and working" in the country and are yet far from "calling it home".

The letter states that the per country cap on green card holders may encourage these individuals to take their talents, creativity and inventions take someplace else. Without the green card, it becomes difficult for them to change jobs, start their own businesses, which in turn does not let America access professionals – the scientists, health care workers, inventors, entrepreneurs, who give America an edge over its global competitors.

Failure to provide a path to lawful permanent residence for the 1.2 million people in the employment-based green card backlog, most of whom are H-1B visa holders, would be tantamount to staging an economic recovery with one hand tied behind our back. Permanently relegating H-1B holders to nonimmigrant status while China, Russia, and other major powers are ascendant on the world stage – and hungry to be home to the innovators of the 21st century – is simply nonsensical. This can and must be addressed in the budget reconciliation package currently under negotiation. - The Letter