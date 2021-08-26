Raja Krishnamoorthi Seeks Relief Package for Immigrants in Green Card Backlog

Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi writes to Democratic leadership to include relief packages for 1.2 immigrants stuck in green card backlog.
Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Raja Krishnamoorthi
Raja Krishnamoorthi along with Kathy Manning and Deborah K Ross wrote to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority leader Senator Chuck Schumer, demanding an inclusion of relief packages for high-skilled immigrants stuck in the green card backlog in the budget reconciliation package.
The members demand that any immigration policy should now include relief packages for those who are "an international talent pool of highly skilled workers are already present and working" in the country and are yet far from "calling it home".
The letter states that the per country cap on green card holders may encourage these individuals to take their talents, creativity and inventions take someplace else. Without the green card, it becomes difficult for them to change jobs, start their own businesses, which in turn does not let America access professionals – the scientists, health care workers, inventors, entrepreneurs, who give America an edge over its global competitors.
The American population growth is at its lowest, the population is ageing, with very less additions to the working class, the letter noted. With 8.7 million people unemployed, the economic recovery from the pandemic is uncertain, it further stated.
They mentioned that the relief packages and citizenship status to immigrant professions serve as a means to both better the immigration policies and also help recover the economy from the harsh effects of the pandemic.
For the letter to be sent within the top Democratic leadership, the members are calling on their Congressional colleagues to support them on this matter.
