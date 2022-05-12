Indian American Congressman Urges Biden Govt to Increase Arms Supply to India

Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna on Tuesday, 10 May, urged the Joe Biden Administration to increase its supply of strategic arms to India so that it can protect itself against China against border aggression, PTI reported.

“In my time in Congress, I have been leading the initiative to have the US provide more strategic arms to India to protect itself against China on its border,” the congressman said.

“I will continue to find ways to make sure India can choose US weapons over Russian ones,” he said in a statement after meeting with community Leader Ajay Bhutoria.