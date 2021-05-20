Indian-American Congressman Asks for Vaccine Deployment to India

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has urged the Biden administration to share unused AstraZeneca vaccines with India. He, along with Carolyn Maloney, James Clyburn, and Stephen Lynch, was part of an inquiry to ensure deployment of the vaccines.

Krishnamoorthi, who is representing the 8th Congressional District in the state of Illinoi, has on numerous occasions talked about the worsening situation in India, and sought help from the Biden administration. His efforts have been appreciated by the Indian ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu as well.