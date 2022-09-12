'Abolish Extremism': Indian-American Community Outfits Protest Hate Crimes

A moment of silence and prayers were held to pay tributes to the victims and to the heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice to keep them all safe.

Addressing the gathering, India's Consul General in New York Randhir Jaiswal emphasized the need to renew commitment and resolve to be vigilant against hate crimes and terrorism, and to embrace peace-filled harmony and non-violence which are the preaching of father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi. Mr Jaiswal also paid his tribute to the victims of 9/11.

In his remarks, FIA president Kenny Desai said nothing is better than a peaceful march to bring the issue to the attention of the authorities concerned.

“As we remember and honour those who lost their lives on this day, we should work peacefully with a committed resolve to abolish extremism and hate-crime,” he said.