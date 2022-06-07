Indian American Community Near Los Angeles Marches To Honour Shooting Victims

US mass shootings set a record in 2021 amid the gun violence surge. Image for representational purposes.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Indian American of Inland Empire in Riverside which is about 50 miles from Los Angeles, hosted a march on 4 June, to remember the victims who were killed in the recent slew of shootings in the United States.
Members of the Global Organization of People of Indian Origin's Inland Empire chapter, marched along downtown Riverside's Peach Walk of statues where they held signs and started their walk from Mahatma Gandhi's statue.
The participants denounced gun violence and advocated for reform of existing gun laws in the United States, as reported by The Press-Enterprise.
The group plans to hold more rallies against shootings and has previously staged vigils and rallies for other global and national causes.
The Indian American community members from across different cities in the U.S. are gathering together to make their voices heard against gun violence.
One such event was the Foster City vigil organized by Shikha Hamilton, Vice President of Organizing at Brady: United To End Gun Violence and Foster City Mayor Richa Awasthi, on 25 May, just a day after an 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
It is not just through vigils and rallies that Indian American parents have expressed their feelings about wanting a change in the gun laws in the US. Some mothers of school-going children spoke to The Quint about their concerns and fear of safety for their children's lives. You can watch their comments here.
In the wake of multiple shootings in the US in the last few weeks including the one in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where four were killed at a hospital, and Taft, Oklahoma, where one died and several others were injured during a Memorial Day weekend celebration, and a shooting in Wisconsin, U.S., that injured several attending a funeral at a cemetery.
Marches and vigils are not the only attempts to change gun laws currently occurring in the United States. New York state has passed a legislature that has raised the age limit to purchase and possess a semi-automatic rifle from 18 to 21 years. You can read about the details of this bill here.
(With inputs from The Press Enterprise and The Daily Bulletin)