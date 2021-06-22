Indian-American Civil Rights Lawyer Runs for NYC City Council

Dromm has endorsed Krishnan to take his seat as a representative of Elmhurst and Jackson Heights. Other endorsements to Krishnan's campaign are from Assembly Member Catalina Cruz, AOC's Courage to Change PAC, State Senator John Liu, Congresswoman Nydia Velazquez, State Senator Julia Salazar, Council Members Justin Branan, Costa Constantinides, and Carlina Rivera among others.

His candidacy is also supported by community organisations that include Hotel Trades Council, United Federation of Teachers, Black Lives Caucus, Asian Pacific American Labor.