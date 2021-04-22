Indian-American Civil Rights Lawyer Confirmed as Associate AG  

She went on to become the Principal Deputy Associate Attorney-General and head of the Civil Rights Division during former President Barack Obama's administration.

Gupta overcame a campaign against her that is estimated to have cost close to a million dollars by conservative and right-wing groups, portraying her as a "radical" who was against law enforcement.

However, she received the support of some conservative Republicans and law enforcement groups.

The Senate Judiciary Committee, which has to give preliminary approval for Gupta's confirmation, was deadlocked on her nomination for more than a month and the Senate bypassed it.