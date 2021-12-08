Indian-American CEO of Better.com Apologises for Firing 900 Staffers Over Zoom

Garg, reportedly, apologised after the incident in an email to his current employees, one of whom leaked it on social media.

"I failed to show the appropriate amount of respect and appreciation for the individuals who were affected, and for their contributions to Better. I own the decision to do the layoffs, but in communicating it, I blundered the execution. In doing so, I embarrassed you," Garg wrote in the email, as reported by Mint.

Garg, however, isn't a stranger to controversy.

In an email he had sent to his employees previously – a copy of which was accessed by Forbes – he had lashed out at them saying, "You are TOO DAMN SLOW. You are a bunch of DUMB DOLPHINS... SO STOP IT. STOP IT. STOP IT RIGHT NOW. YOU ARE EMBARRASSING ME."

Indian business tycoon and RPG Enterprises chairperson Harsh Goenka, in a tweet, found fault with the way Garg laid off his employees en masse.