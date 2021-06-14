Indian American Business Council Sends Aid to COVID-Hit India
Chicago’s Indian American Business Council is sending life saving equipment to India.
The second wave has had a devastating impact on India. | (Photo: PTI)
The Indian American Business Council, a Chicago-based non-profit has been working on community partnerships to arrange a stock pile of necessary equipment to send to India as COVID-19 relief.
The IABC is working towards softening the blow by complementing the foreign aid India has been receiving especially from the US government, where Indian Americans form 1% of the population.
A news release said that IABC’s second shipment to India focusses on supplies needed by and sent to vulnerable regions in India.
The IABC is trying to acquire oxygen concentrators units, surgical gowns, masks, digital thermometers, oximeters and hand sanitisers. It has intensified its efforts in the past month to acquire lifesaving equipment and hastened the dispatch to India.
“I have seen firsthand the unimaginable suffering of afflicted patients loosing lives due to lack of oxygen in hospitals that are running perilously low and supplies dwindling at a pace unseen; It is based on this compelling exigency, we at Indian American Business Council quickly initiated this decisive plan to mobilise oxygen concentrators and other lifesaving medical supplies.”
IABC chairman Ajeet Singh, who is spearheading this humanitarian mission to India West News