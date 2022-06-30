Indian American Bishop Earl Fernandes 'Thankful for the SC Ruling' on Abortions

He said “Sadly, in January 1973, the United States Supreme Court legalised the killing of children in the womb. I have lived every day of my life waiting to see that injustice overturned.”

Bishop Earl Fernandes is newly ordained, on 31 May 2022, and also the first Indian American bishop in the Catholic Diocese of Columbus.

He has been very well-received by the Church, with the Church videographer and studio manager Abby Pitones saying, “I think he is going to bring such great revival within the Catholic Church in Columbus. He is an incredible shepherd, and we’re going to experience a lot of growth.”