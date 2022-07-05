Indian-American Billionaire on Forbes' List of America’s Richest Self-Made Women

Arista Networks CEO Jayshree Ullal.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@shashib)
Indian-American Jayshree Ullal, CEO of Arista Networks, an American computer networking company, and a member of the board of directors of Snowflake, a new cloud computing firm, was ranked near the top of Forbes’ eighth annual list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women, with a net worth of $1.7 billion as of May 2022.
The list, released in June 2022, ranks her at #15, below Alice Schwartz, co-founder of Bio-Rad Laboratories, and above reality TV star Kim Kardashian.
In 2008, she was named president and CEO of the company.
According to the company’s website, “She led the company to a historic and successful IPO in June 2014 from zero to a multibillion-dollar business.” Forbes estimated that Ullal owns around 5% of Arista's stock, some of which is reserved for her two children, niece, and nephew.
Other notable Indian-Americans on the list include Neerja Sethi, the co-founder of Syntel, at #24; Neha Narkhede, co-founder and former CTO of Confluent, at #57; former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi at #85; and Reshma Shetty, co-founder of Ginkgo Bioworks, at #97.
(With inputs from Livemint and Forbes.)