Indian American Set to Become Brookfield's 1st Coloured Chief Cop

Michael Kuruvilla is set to become the police chief of Brookfield.
(Photo Courtesy: Linkedln/Michael K)
Michael Kuruvilla, an Indian American cop in the Brookfield Police Force is being promoted to the post of police chief. He will be the first person of colour to hold this position since the inception of the institution.
Kuruvilla, who serves as the Deputy Police Chief has roots in the southern Indian state of Kerala. He was the first Indian American to be recruited in the Brookfield Police in 2006. He joined the Brookfield Police as patrol officer and then served the department as a sergeant and a lieutenant before taking charge as deputy chief. The 37-year-old will take over as the police chief on 12 July.
Kuruvilla has an undergraduate and a masters degrees in social work from the University of Illinois, Chicago.
Kuruvilla's candidature for the top job was approved by Brookfield Village Manager Timothy Wiberg on the recommendation of acting Police Chief Edward Petrak, PTI reported.
Published: 30 Jun 2021,01:07 PM IST