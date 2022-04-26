Indian-American Arun Venkataraman Appointed as US Assistant Secy of Commerce

Venkataraman was appointed by President Joe Biden and confirmed by the US Senate on 7 April.
(Photo: Twitter/@SecRaimondo)
Indian-American Arun Venkataraman was sworn in as the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets and Director General of the United States (US) and Foreign Commercial Service for the International Trade Administration on Monday, 25 April.
Venkataraman will lead a team of over 1,400 employees strategically located in 106 offices across the US and 78 markets abroad, supporting US companies in markets representing 95 percent of global GDP and 97 percent of US trade.
Meanwhile, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, who swore in Venkataraman, was quoted as saying, "His expertise in trade law & policy is an invaluable asset as we help businesses recover from the economic toll of COVID-19."
She added, "His experience and leadership helping the US public and private sector navigate and overcome critical trade challenges has earned him respect both inside and out of government as well as with the team he is now assigned to lead. I look forward to working with him in his new role,” news agency PTI reported.
Prior to his appointment, he served as the counsellor to the secretary of commerce, advising the department on trade and other international economic matters.
Additionally, he has also had an extensive legal career, including serving as a legal officer for the World Trade Organization, and Trade and Investment Policy Advisor at Steptoe and Johnson LLP.
Venkataraman said in a press release, "In over 20 years working in the field of trade, I have seen first-hand the value that American companies and workers offer in every corner of the globe. The world turns to the US because we have the expertise, experience, and entrepreneurial spirit to provide the products, services and innovative solutions that make a difference. I thank President Biden, Secretary Raimondo, and the US Senate for entrusting me with this position," PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI.)