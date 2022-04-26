Indian-American Arun Venkataraman Appointed as US Assistant Secy of Commerce

Indian-American Arun Venkataraman was sworn in as the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets and Director General of the United States (US) and Foreign Commercial Service for the International Trade Administration on Monday, 25 April.

Venkataraman will lead a team of over 1,400 employees strategically located in 106 offices across the US and 78 markets abroad, supporting US companies in markets representing 95 percent of global GDP and 97 percent of US trade.