Indian American Ajay Bhutoria Appointed as Dy Finance Chair of Democratic Party

Indian American Ajay Jain Bhutoria, who is an entrepreneur based in Silicon Valley and one of the major fund raisers or the Democratic Party and US President Joe Biden, has been named as the Deputy National Finance Chair of the party, news agency PTI reported.

The Democrats currently hold power in the federal government.

Additionally, Bhutoria serves on the President's Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders (US HHS).

A champion for the South Asian and greater Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI), he also been a strong advocate for education, immigration, and tackling hate crimes.