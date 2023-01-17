How Desis in Illinois Fought Off a Law Altering the Definition of 'Indian'

"'Indian' means a person descended from any of the countries of the subcontinent that are not primarily Muslim in character, including India, Bhutan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka." This is how a legilsation passed by the Illinois General Assembly in the United States, intended to establish an Indian American Advisory Council, defined the term 'Indian'.

The Illinois Indian American Advisory Council Act was passed by both chambers of the Illinois Assembly and signed into law last year, creating a flutter among the south Asian community in the country, who objected to the language used in the Bill.