Indian Ambassador Addresses Students on Gandhi, Speaks of India-US Relations

In the lecture, "King Gandhi", the Indian envoy said that India and US are similar because both of their constitutions start with "we the people". "We shared and shaped each other's vision," he said.

He recalled how many Indian leaders even before the country gained its Independence attended the prestigious universities of America, like those of the Howard. He said not only this, but leaders of both countries have inspired each other and their fellow countrymen.

Sandhu spoke about how Martin Luther King Jr. had once delivered a lecture on Gandhi at Howard. In his address he pays homage to both these great leaders who propelled non-violence and justice for their people.