India To Get $100 Billion in Remittances This Year, but Is That a Positive Sign?

Remittances jumped by 12 percent from the previous year, when migrants sent home $89.4 billion.
(Photo: Namita Chauhan/The Quint)
India is set to receive a record $100 billion from migrant workers abroad, according to a World Bank report published late last month.
However, before looking into the implications of this on India, we must start with the basics.
What are remittances? Remittances refer to amounts of money which Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) send back to India in the form of cash transfers or gifts to their family or friends.
According to the World Bank report, remittances have increased due to a gradual shift in the ideal working destination for Indian migrants from Gulf countries to the developed world.
In fact, the United States (US), has replaced the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the top source for remittances to India.
According to WB data, remittances from the US, the United Kingdom (UK), and Singapore jumped from 26 to 36 percent from 2016-2021, while the same figures from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries fell by half, from 54 to 28 percent.
Hence, the composition of NRIs as a tribe sending back money to India is now loaded increasingly in favour of skilled Indians in Europe and the US – who tend to earn (and send back) far more as compared to their low-skilled counterparts in the Gulf.
However, the exceptional delays in the US over issuance of visas to Indians is sure to impact these figures, at least in the short-to-medium term.
Hence, the US may not be the main gravitating point for Indians workers in the next three to five years.
Another factor that has contributed to the steep rise in remittances is the weakening of the Indian rupee vis-a-vis the US dollar.
"A week rupee is good for sending remittances," Madhavan said. Here's how:
There are two sides of the argument regarding whether a steep rise in remittances is actually a positive development.
Argument 1:
One side of the argument suggests that the jump in remittances is extremely beneficial to the economy.
Madhavan told The Quint that the migration that is taking place to the US – whether it is temporary or long-term – is aspirational migration, which has been good for India for the last several decades.
"As remittances increase, the foreign exchange reserves increase. In that case, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has a higher cushion to defend the rupee, and the economy becomes less risky," he said.
Argument 2:
The other side of the debate suggests that the hike in remittances is due to a massive 'brain drain' from the country in recent years, especially of highly-skilled Indians, which will be detrimental in the long-run.
"Growing remittances means that more and more workers from India are leaving in search for employment opportunities abroad," Deepanshu Mohan told The Quint.
A testament to this fact is the record number of Indians giving up citizenship in recent years.
Most Indians who gave up their Indian citizenship did so to become US citizens. Lok Sabha was informed that around 78,000 Indians gave up their Indian nationality after become US citizens, up from 30,828 in 2020.
Further, According to a report of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) published in 2020, India has the largest high-skilled diaspora in the OECD area, with over 3 million tertiary-educated migrants.
The OECD currently has 38 member countries, including the US, UK, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Netherlands, among others.
According to Mohan, there are two factors contributing to this phenomenon:
1. The first and most obvious factor is economic betterment.
Employment generation also largely determines the pace of migration in a country.
"If employment generation is not happening at the pace at which it should, students in India are going to desert the country because they will want to go to place where they will likely find more jobs," Mohan said.
2. The second reason behind the accelerated pace of migration is the socio-political climate in India over the last few years.
Hence, we can see that the communalisation and polarisation debate in India has triggered a response from several highly-skilled Indians, who now prefer settling abroad, he added.
The exodus of a large number of highly-educated Indians will have an impact on the power dynamics in the political and economic sectors of the country.
This will then lead to the creation of a new elite class.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)