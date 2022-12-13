India To Get $100 Billion in Remittances This Year, but Is That a Positive Sign?

According to the World Bank report, remittances have increased due to a gradual shift in the ideal working destination for Indian migrants from Gulf countries to the developed world.

In fact, the United States (US), has replaced the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the top source for remittances to India.

According to WB data, remittances from the US, the United Kingdom (UK), and Singapore jumped from 26 to 36 percent from 2016-2021, while the same figures from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries fell by half, from 54 to 28 percent.