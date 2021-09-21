India-Canada Direct Flights Resume: Here Are the Rules You Would Need to Follow

The first post ban Toronto-Delhi flight landed on Monday.
(Photo Courtesy : aircanada.com)
As Canada's ban on direct flights from India ended on Monday, 20 September, Air Canada, the country's largest airline resumed its operations. The first flight – a direct one from Toronto to Delhi – took off from Canada on Monday and would be reaching Delhi on Tuesday night, reported News18. Air India, too, is expected to start its direct operations to Canada soon.
All travel will take place under the Air Bubble Agreement between the two countries and certain precautions will have to be adhered to as per the WHO norms and Air Canada requirements.
Canada imposed a ban on flights from India on 23 April after the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hit India. The ban was extended for another month in August due to Canada's suspicions on Indian tests and vaccine certificates. This created widespread distress for students travelling to Canada due to the increase in costs of third-country travel, vaccination, and stay.
Now, with the direct flights resuming, passengers will not have to bear these extra expenses.
The passengers have to be fully vaccinated, that is, they should have taken both doses of the vaccine.
The Canadian government only approves Covishield out of the two major vaccines India provides, so passengers are expected to have taken two shots of Covishield.
A negative RT-PCR test taken 18 hours before the flight takes off from the airport lounge and testing centre at the Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal 3.
All documents should be uploaded online before the departure and passengers are advised to keep checking the government's website to stay updated on the rules and regulations.
(With inputs from News18, Times of India, and Live Mint)
