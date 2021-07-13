Illinois Schools to Teach Asian American History as TEAACH Act Gets Gov's Nod

The Governor of Illinois State signed the TEAACH Act on Saturday confirming the mandate for students in elementary and high schools to be taught Asian American History.
Photo credits: Governors office
For the academic year 2022-23, every public elementary and high school will have a unit on the Asian American history in Illinois and the Midwest as Governor JB Pritzker signed the TEAACH Act into law on 10 July.
The TEAACH, or Teaching Equitable Asian American History Act, suggests teaching school students about the contribution of Asian Americans in the civil rights movement, government and diplomacy, art, science and various other fields.
Although the legislation mentions specific areas of study, the individual school boards are entrusted with deciding upon the curriculum. The Illinois State Board of Education will provide the schools with instructional material and also deliberate on the number of hours the subject needs to be taught for.
The legislation introduced in the House by State Senator Ram Villivalam and State Rep Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz aims to solve the problem of discrimination and racial hate through means of education. It aims to highlight the diversity of the population of Illinois and includes the Asian American community as part of the American history.
The TEAACH Act is a landmark act passed by the Illinois State. It came at a time when anti-Asian hate was at its peak during the coronavirus pandemic and now is a model for other states like California to build legislation upon. An important feature of the Act is that even though it asks for teaching of the racist past, it is modelled on the inclusion aspect. It is narrowed down to the Asian American community which makes it easier to legislate and implement.
