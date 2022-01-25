Human Smuggling & An Unusual Route: What Killed 4 Indians at US-Canada Border

Dry snow was blowing through the night. It was the whitest blizzard of this winter.

The terrain, unforgiving. Winds were harsh across the open prairie, making minus 23 degrees Celsius feel like minus 35 degrees Celsius.

Hours of walking through the dark fields in an extremely frigid night, what the Indian victims of human trafficking likely felt was complete disorientation.

"We have seen people get turned around. They are going round and round in circles instead of walking towards their destination. Without realising they become disoriented and confused. They can’t see anything and lose all sense of direction. There was hardly any shelter," says the Media Officer of Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Corporal Julie Courchaine.

She further added that "with the wind and snow drifts of 19 January night, it would have been terribly hard to walk through, especially as we believe that they did not want to be detected when they got to the US."