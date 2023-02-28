How Indian American Farmers Changed the Way Desis in the United States Eat 

“UP (Uttar Pradesh) mein makke ki roti ko guwar ki phali ke saath khate the hum log (We used to eat corn flour roti with cluster bean in UP),” Santa Clara resident Neetu Jain reminisces. “Ab yahan guwar phali milti hai, India jaisi kakdi mil jaati hai (Now we get cluster bean here, even Turkish cucumber is available now).”

Babita Sharma, the owner of India Cash & Carry in Fremont, remembers the dearth of vegetables two decades back. “Asian vegetables like karela (bitter gourd), bhindi (okra) were there but not suitable for Indian cooking and prices were very high.”