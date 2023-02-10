'Frustrated, Anguished': How Indian Students Are Grappling With Strikes in UK

(Names of the students have been changed after their request to remain anonymous.)

When Neha* moved to London from Jaipur, India five months ago, she did not expect life to be this difficult and stressful. Studying for a master's degree in sociology at the London School of Economics, Neha had to opt for an education loan to make it to her dream institution.

She lives in one of the LSE student accommodations, paying a rent that eats up a considerable portion of her spending. Neha plans to stay in London after graduation to do research.