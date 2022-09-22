How a Group of Activists Canceled Hindutva Ideologue Sadhvi Rithambara's UK Tour

Hindu nationalist ideologue Sadhvi Ritambara, whose fundraising event at the Old Paramus Reformed Church in the United States (New Jersey) was canceled a few days ago, had a similar experience in the United Kingdom earlier this week.

The Param Shakti Peeth of the United Kingdom, of which Rithambara is apparently the founder, had organised a tour for her from 20-24 September. The events were supposed to be held in Birmingham, Nottingham, Coventry, Ilford, and London.

After a collective effort by academics and activists, her whole tour got cancelled. In an interview with news agency ANI, Rithambara said, "There were some people who could not see India's development and tried to fuel fear within the Hindu community. They try to create a situation, run the campaign, and even assert pressure on the political leader."