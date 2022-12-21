Hindu American Foundation’s Defamation Case Against Activists Dismissed

The Hindu American Foundation had accused Hindus for Human Rights co-founders Sunita Vishwanath and Raju Rajagopal, Indian American Muslim Council executive director Rasheed Ahmed, Federation of Indian American Christian Organizations of North America chairman John Prabhudoss, and Rutgers University professor Audrey Truschke of a conspiracy to defame the foundation.

The article, which carried quotes from the defendants, claimed that HAF was one of the five US-based organisations with “ties to Hindu supremacist and religious groups” that had been given federal COVID-19 relief funding amounting to $833,000.