Meet Hemal Gokani, Who Created an Indian Clothing Line Apt For Breastfeeding

Hemal Gokani is a mother from Oadby, Leicestershire, whose personal struggle to find traditional Indian clothing that would be appropriate for breastfeeding catalyzed her efforts into launching her own brand, as reported by the BBC.
The 35-year-old said that she first realised that breastfeeding-friendly Indian clothing was necessary when her son was born and she had to attend a wedding, which meant wearing traditional Indian-wear with different patterns and materials that would make breastfeeding a difficult and uncomfortable task.
"When I should have been excited and looking forward to the festivities I was just feeling lots of dread, nerves and stress just thinking about how I would breastfeed in Indian clothes," she said during her interview on BBC Radio Leicester.
"They don't have openings in the right kind of places so I really struggled," Gokani added. Along with utilitarian, she wanted her outfits to be fashionable as well, even if their main objective is to make it easier for mothers to breastfeed their babies.
"I know the struggles and I don't want any other mums to go through the same challenges that I did," she says.
