Meet Hemal Gokani, Who Created an Indian Clothing Line Apt For Breastfeeding

Hemal Gokani is a mother from Oadby, Leicestershire, whose personal struggle to find traditional Indian clothing that would be appropriate for breastfeeding catalyzed her efforts into launching her own brand, as reported by the BBC.

The 35-year-old said that she first realised that breastfeeding-friendly Indian clothing was necessary when her son was born and she had to attend a wedding, which meant wearing traditional Indian-wear with different patterns and materials that would make breastfeeding a difficult and uncomfortable task.