Harvard Adds Caste Bias Protections for Dalit Students Facing Discrimination

Raj Muthu, a Dalit alumni of Harvard University, stressed that though the win is small, it is a critical step in ensuring that there is at least some recourse for students like him who have experienced the deeply rooted hierarchical system that has transcended overseas. Muthu added that the well-being of caste-oppressed students matter.

Muthu was quoted as saying, "From derogatory comments about the intellect of oppressed caste students, to proudly narrating their activism against affirmative action in India prior to their admission into Harvard to a complete cultural monopoly of South Asian/India celebrations, the deep sense of alienation, humiliation, and social exclusion I experienced made me constantly vigilant and worried about the consequences of being outed as a Dalit in Harvard's South Asian circles”, PTI reported.