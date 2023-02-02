Hanif Kureishi’s Unfolding Crisis and His Dispatches: An Act of Creation

Hanif Kureishi, the British Novelist, screenwriter, playwright and director, has been narrating the most imaginative stories since earlier last month from an unusual place and space -- a hospital bed in Italy under utmost distress.

What has emerged is a striking chronicle of a man coming to terms with an injury most terrible. His Twitter threads, night after night, make his readers laugh and weep all at once, with his typical acerbic wit in place.