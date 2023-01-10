'I Sat Up Today': Novelist Hanif Kureishi, Days After Paralysing Fall in Rome

Hanif Kureishi, a novelist and an Oscar-nominated screenwriter of British and South Asian descent, had a paralysing fall in Italy's Rome on 26 December 2022. Days after the accident, on 6 January 2023, the 68-year-old author took to Twitter to narrate his ordeal, saying:

"At the moment, it is unclear whether I will ever be able to walk again, or whether I'll ever be able to hold a pen..."

What happened? Kureishi, with the assistance of his son, tweeted that he "began to feel dizzy" after watching a game of football in his apartment. "I leant forward and put my head between my legs; I woke up a few minutes later in a pool of blood, my neck in a grotesquely twisted position, my wife on her knees beside me," he said.