Half-Naked Men, Strip Clubs, Murder: The Tale of Somen Banerjee and Chippendales

When you hear of Chippendales, your mind might initially stray to a pair of anthropomorphic chipmunks, from the live-action-comedy series, and homonym – Chip ’n Dale.

But even if a pair of walking, talking chipmunks isn’t your first guess, it's unlikely that you’d associate it with an all-male, Las Vegas-based, stripping dance troupe packed with over-oiled, hunky men.

However, it is even more unlikely that you think of its crime-rich and bloody origin story, all stemming from an Indian entrepreneur, Somen “Steve” Banerjee.