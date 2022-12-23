Gujarat Man Trying To Scale Mexico-US Border Wall Falls To Death in Tijuana

According to the Times of India report, the family was from Telephone Colony in Borisana village, and embarked on their illegal journey to the US a fortnight ago.

A police officer in Gujarat told the newspaper that Yadav and his family were among 40 people who were supposed to cross the border from Tijuana in Mexico to San Diego in the US.

The family’s village was merely 14km away from Dingucha which hit the headlines earlier this year after an Indian family of four froze to death while attempting to illegally enter the US via the Canada border.