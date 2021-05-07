Sundar Pichai, 2 Indian-American CEOs Join COVID Task Force Panel

The first 1,000 oxygen concentrators, provided by Deloitte, arrived in India on 25 April, with critical logistical support from FedEx.

The ventilators are expected to reach India by 3 June, with the help of Medtronic. As many as 16 businesses have joined the task force's ventilator initiative, according to the report.

The task force is a new public-private partnership organised by the US Chamber of Commerce and supported by Business Roundtable. It is working with the Chamber's US-India Business Council and the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum to take immediate actions to help address the COVID-19 surge in India.

So far, over 45 US businesses and associations have contributed to the Global Task Force's activities.