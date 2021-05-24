Google Joins Collective Supporting H-4 EAD to ‘Save Talents’

Google has joined 30 companies to support a law that allows the spouses of H-1B visa holders, who possess H-4 visas to work in the country. They have prepared an amicus brief, a legal document filed in a lawsuit – Save Jobs USA vs Department of Homeland Security.

Google believes that highly skilled persons should be allowed to work. Invalidating such a law “would result in these talented individuals being barred from the workplace, forcibly severing tens of thousands of employment relationships across the country”, reported CNBC.