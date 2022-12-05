Goldy Brar Gives 'Interview' Days After 'Arrest': Here's What US Authorities Say

Barely a few days after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that gangster Goldy Brar – the alleged mastermind behind the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala – has been detained in the United States, questions have started emerging over these claims.

This is mainly due to lack of any documentary proof given by the Punjab government to back its claim, as well as the absence of any confirmation from authorities in the United States. Even the Union government in India, which is the entity authorised to negotiate extradition, hasn't said anything on the matter so far.

Meanwhile, an independent YouTube channel has put out an interview of someone claiming to be Goldy Brar, saying that he has not been arrested in the United States and is a "free man."

The Quint spoke to authorities at different levels in the United States to find out if he has been detained or arrested and if so, where he is currently.