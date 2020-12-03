What Made Gitanjali Rao TIME’s First Ever Kid of the Year 

Fifteen-year-old Indian American Gitanjali Rao from Colorado has been named TIME’s first ever Kid of the Year 2020. Rao, who is a young scientist and inventor, was selected from more than 5,000 nominees and can be seen on the 14 December cover of TIME.

Rao has been selected for her use of technology to bring about social change, which ranges from subjects like cyberbullying, opioid addictions to contaminated drinking water.

In an interview with Angelina Jolie, Rao spoke about her passion for science, her projects, her “innovation sessions” and normal “15-year-old things” like baking.

Kindly and Other Passions

Speaking about the beginning of her journey as a scientist and inventor, Rao said: “That was my everyday goal, just to make someone happy. And it soon turned into, how can we bring positivity and community to the place we live? And then when I was in second or third grade, I started thinking about how can we use science and technology to create social change.”

Kindly is one of Rao’s innovations that seeks to achieve this goal. It is an app, as well as a chrome extension that uses artificial intelligence to detect cyberbullying. “You type in a word or phrase, and it’s able to pick it up if it’s bullying, and it gives you the option to edit it or send it the way it is,” Rao explained, adding that she believes this is a way to learn, rather than encourage punitive ways of handling the topic of cyberbullying.