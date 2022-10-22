From Southall to Trafalgar Square: How London Plans To Welcome Diwali This Year

Shops in desi neighbourhoods are lit up in a dazzling display of lights and colours to energise the festival fervour.
(Photo: Kalrav Joshi)
The city of London is all geared up for jubilant Diwali celebrations and cultural events where Bollywood dance parties, festive food stalls, classical dance events, and community gatherings will appear to bring more glitz to the festive mood.
Diwali at Trafalgar square features dance performances that accentuate various Indian colours.
After two challenging years due to the COVID pandemic, this year's Diwali celebrations are expected to be even more special. The Indian diaspora, and cultural and religious organisation are geared up to ring in the festive period with optimism, abundance, and joy.
In one of the streets on Ealing Road, shopkeepers have put up clay lamps (diyas or deepa) for people to buy. Diyas light up outside homes to symbolise the inner light that protects from spiritual darkness.
The yearly spectacle at the bustling Trafalgar Square returned after two years of absence and helped stylishly prepare the UK’s capital city for Diwali.
A shop showcasing Diwali delicacies at Southall
A family decorates their house with traditional Indian lanterns ahead of the festive week.
The Diwali in London Committee, in collaboration with the Mayor of London, organised the event earlier this month, drawing families and communities from all over the UK.
Activities ranging from Neasden Temple's Diwali Festival Experience, Diwali Culture Zone, Soho Theatre comedy, dance workshops, and henna painting to a performance by more than 200 colourfully dressed folk dancers, the event was one of its kind.
With Diwali around the corner, the famous restaurant 'Mumbai Local' is decorated with lights and flowers.
Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, stated that amid difficult times, Diwali serves as a reminder of "hope for a brighter tomorrow."
Celebrating Diwali - the festival of lights - in London may seem like a world apart from the pompous, large-scale, multiday festivities that occur in India, but not for the thousands of members of Indian diaspora who come together on the streets to enjoy the light shows and gatherings.
Work is going okay this time. The shop will be filled with customers over the weekend, and hopefully, we will be able to have good sales this time, despite the increase in the cost of living," said a seller who has been selling artificial flowers and other decorative items for the past last ten years
From dancing to the tunes of Bollywood to sharing a host of delicious-sounding traditional drinks, Diwali plays a considerable role in culturally identifying with the South Asian identity.
The ongoing pre-festivities shed light on various aspects of community togetherness and owning the traditions of the Indian sub-continent while instilling hope in a country that recently witnessed communal clashes.
People decorate their homes with lanterns and lamps to mark the occasion. A still from one of the shops at Southall.
Candle lighting ceremonies and prayers for world peace were part of the Diwali celebrations held in the Speaker's House in the House of Parliament complex at the Palace of Westminster
Kalrav Joshi is a multimedia journalist based in London. He writes on politics, democracy, and technology. He tweets @kalravjoshi_.)
