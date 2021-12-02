Forbes 30 Under 30: Sikh India-American Raunak Nirmal Joins the List

Raunak Nirmal.
(Photo Courtesy: Forbes/Screengrab)
"Things aren't gonna get handed down to you. You have to be the one that does it."
These are the words of Raunak Nirmal, an India born Sikh American who has made it to the 30 Under 30 list for Forbes magazine, in the category of Retail and E-commerce.
Nirmal is the CEO of Acquco, "an institutionally-backed acquisition company" that he founded in 2020, according to the company's website.
Nirmal is a first-generation Sikh-American who emigrated to the US with his family from India when he was seven-years-old.
In the Forbes video, he claims that he was very inspired by how his parents want to build their own future in the US and how they did not want to take any money from his grandparents.
"I wanted to follow their footsteps and do the same."
Nirmal's first job was at Amazon, as a business analyst, and was asked by his boss to learn about the obstacles that sellers face in e-commerce activities and think about ideas on how they can empowered.
Six months later, he quit Amazon and starting buying brands that exist, and helped them "grow to the next level."
Acquco works with third-party e-commerce sellers. After it acquires their brands, they allow the sellers to participate in the growth of the brands alongside Acquco.
Additionally, the sellers can exit the deal whenever they want.
According it its website, Acquco puts together some financial information regarding their clients, after which it extends an offer.
"If you like our offer, we work with you to complete due diligence and close the deal — our legal team will draft up all the documents so you can even save on legal fees. Then, you get paid in cash!", the website reads.
"We think the potential isn't just getting a bunch of brands on Amazon. We think the true potential is turning these brands into true omnichannel brands," Nirmal told Forbes.
