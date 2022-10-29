First Turban-Wearing Sikh Woman Councillor in Brampton: Who Is Navjit Kaur Brar?

“Getting elected as a Brampton city councillor in the same week as Respiratory Therapy Week is a blessing,” she said.

She beat former Brampton West Conservative MP candidate Jermaine Chambers and secured 28.85 percent of the casted votes, while Chambers received 22.59 percent, according to the Brampton Guardian.

A political novice, Brar said: I think a lot of people can relate to me. I'm just a respiratory therapist. I've actually worked with a lot of people. I'm a mom of three and a lot of people in Brampton are families."