The First Indian-American To Win Maryland Lt Governor Race: Who Is Aruna Miller?

Aruna Miller made history after she became the first Indian-American politician to win the lieutenant governor race in Maryland.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Aruna Miller made history after she became the first Indian-American politician to win the lieutenant governor race in Maryland, close to the United States capital, Washington DC.
The democratic candidate for Maryland lieutenant governor, along with governor candidate Wes Moore, won the gubernatorial race during the US midterm elections.
Moore, who picked Miller as his running mate during the 2021 Democratic primaries, will become the state’s first black governor.
The lieutenant governor is the state’s highest ranking official after the Governor and assumes the position when the Governor is out of state or incapacitated. They also take over the top office if the Governor dies, resigns or is removed from office.
Miller was born in Hyderabad and immigrated to the United States when she was seven years old. A resident of Poughkeepsie, New York with two siblings and her parents, her father was employed at IBM as a mechanical engineer.
She became a US citizen in 2000, and spent four years on the House Ways and Means Committee and four years on the Appropriations Committee. She worked on issues such as paid family leave, transportation policy, domestic violence and STEM education.
Miller also has a BS degree from the Missouri University of Science and Technology in civil engineering.
Miller is also far from being a legislative novice, holding several positions throughout the course of her career. She represented District 15 in the Maryland House of Delegates between 2010 and 2018.
Subsequently, Miller ran for Congress in Maryland’s 6th Congressional District, but lost out to fellow Democrat David Trone during the primaries.
She was a member of the Montgomery County Democratic Central Committee, president of South Asian American Society, and is also recipient of the legislative champion award.
After polling closed on Tuesday evening, Moore and Miller were declared elected against Republican challengers.
Both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris had campaigned for Miller. But one of the most interesting notes from Miller’s victory is the bipartisan support she has received from Indian-Americans in Maryland, which saw top Trump and Republican backers express support for her.
In her victory statement, she said:
However, Miller’s path to a victorious election has been paved with several obstacles. Her win overcome last-moment opposition from people who accused her of pandering to Hindu nationalists. Miller unequivocally denied the charge.
The widespread support from diaspora members gathered speed after a clarification was issued by the Moore-Miller campaign issued clarifications about their support for Muslim communities and religious freedom.
The campaign website said that the pair “had not taken one dollar” from Hindutva groups.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)