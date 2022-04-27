Diaspora Body Urges FM Sitharaman To Allow NRIs To Invest in Indian Stock Market

A prominent Indian diaspora body known as the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) on Monday, 25 April, urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to allow non-resident Indians (NRIs) and overseas citizens of India (OCI) card holders to invest in the Indian stock markets.

FIIDS members claim that the move would provide a big boost to the Indian economy as investment from the global Indian community would flow in.

Citing a survey, the diaspora organisation submitted a report to Nirmala Sitharaman, which claimed that 88 per cent of the Indian Diaspora community supported the move.