‘Fewer Rotis on Our Plates’: How Desis Are Adjusting to Atta Shortage in US

Conversations in desi circles in the United States of America these days are centered around atta – the Indian wheat flour used to make roti.`
(Photo: Chetan Bhakuni/ The Quint)
“Yaar, Indian atta nahin mil raha (We can’t find Indian wheat flour),” says San Jose resident Meera, for whose family, rotis are a daily staple.
“Kisne socha tha kabhi ki atta nahi milega (who thought that we would not find atta),” Niva Kapoor of Madison, Alabama says with a laugh, adding, “We make roti daily. We have been using Indian atta in this country for many years and never faced shortage till now. I thought it might be a temporary supply chain issue, but it’s more.”
The shortage started around Diwali in October, continuing through Thanksgiving, Christmas, and well into the New Year.
Indian Americans who love soft, round rotis (also called chapatis) made from Indian sharbati wheat flour are in disbelief that atta shelves in Indian grocery stores all over the country went bare a few weeks back, but are now slowly coming to terms with it.
The Russia-Ukraine war is impacting desi atta choices as India stopped exporting locally grown wheat from May and wheat flour from August 2022 to control domestic prices.
“There is a scarcity, and it is not artificial. Government of India banned export of wheat flour that’s why until the ban is removed, the US will not get Indian atta supply,” says Michigan based Jagdish Rughani, Founder-CEO of Premier Food Supplies, a food import and distribution firm.
North American atta
"We mill flour daily in California under our Santos Elephant Brand Atta, and are trying to increase capacity,” says Santos Parmar, CEO of Santos Agency Inc.
California-based Indian food products distributor Hathi Brand Foods pivoted to milling American durum wheat to supply their family-owned stores and other outlets.
Atta aisles once full of Indian, American, and Canadian atta are now slowly being replenished with locally produced wheat flour bags. Except an occasional supply of a few Indian flour bags from a rare batch lying around in a warehouse or from a delayed cargo ship, most flour available now is North American.
“In the beginning, there was a little bit of panic buying and for a few weeks there was little atta on shelves. Now with local supply, it is a coming back slowly. Even now it goes off very quickly from the shelves,” Sanjay Birla says.
North Indian atta at the India cash and carry grocery story in Fremont, Californaia.
But flour from durum wheat, a variety grown in North America, is not going down well some daily chapati makers.
Some others like Leena M, who is based in San Francisco Bay Area, find the ‘fuss’ to be irrelevant, “Families have been using Canadian atta for years. It’s not a life-or-death situation!”
Santos, whose family has been producing atta in the US for over 35 years, explains:
Remedies to make the ‘challenging’ durum wheat flour more palatable are being tried. Using warm water, ‘mixing tofu’, adding ‘boiled daal’, sprinkling oil - no experiment is off the table.
Some others have opted for pre-packed rotis. “We eat roti once or twice a day. Earlier our cook used to make rotis using Indian atta for us. Now it’s easier to get packet rotis from our local Indian grocery store,” shares Alisha Bhattacharjee of Scotch Plains, New Jersey.
Although driving for miles to hunt for their favourite brand of Indian sharbati wheat flour, crosschecking with friends in other cities about availability, and using social media groups to share atta woes continue, Indian Americans are slowly reconciling to a life without ‘tasty chapatis’.
Online forums are proving useful for reviews of chapatis made from new atta brand purchases.
Alisha exclaims, “A local store is allowing purchase of a 20 lbs bag of atta only with a minimum $50 worth of groceries!”
“Even grocery stores in other cities, a few hours away from us are allowing only one bag per family! I wish I had purchased a few bags when they were still available,” says Niva.
“The prices are three times now and we are not even getting what we really want!” remarks Meera.
Even though the desis want soft rotis made from ‘sunhari sharbati gehun ka atta’, the consensus is in support of the Indian government’s ban of wheat exports. “They will protect their citizens first, which is fair,” remarks a San Francisco Bay Area store manager.
A Tamil Indian American suggests, “What’s the big deal! Just eat rice for a while, guys!”