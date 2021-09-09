Hate Crimes in US At a 12-Year High in 2020: FBI Data

The data comes out at a time when the reports of Asian Americans facing bias and injustice have been widely reported especially in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic — the Atlanta killings being one of the most prominent.

As per data collected by Stop AAPI Hate, a group formed in March 2020 to counter Anti-Asian bias and report the rising xenophobic incidents, close to 3,800 racist attacks, including verbal and physical assaults, discrimination and civil rights abuses targeting Asian-Americans have been reported since the pandemic began.