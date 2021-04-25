A Lesson in Sustainable Fashion, How ‘Poshmark’ Gained Popularity

Swati eagerly looks forward to her evenings. After a long day of work at Stanford University in California, she is ready to unwind in style.

"I enjoy the evening parties, make sure dinner is ready and then take two to three hours to attend a party. I share my closet and go through others’ closets. It is a great opportunity to see and have people visit your closet,” she says.

Closet-sharing parties draw footfall and eyeballs into Swati Batra’s closet which she has set up online for followers to peek into, find trends, socialise, like, and buy. Chic hosts and fashionable followers are coming together to create social marketplace experiences online, which are similar to in-person shopping trips with friends. In the process, they find items they would love to own, says program manager Swati. “I love pampering myself by buying stuff from Poshmark. I'd say now a lot of my purchases come from there. I find such great things. I found a Fendi bag. There are a lot of Indians there too.”